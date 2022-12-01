Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,558 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,008,280 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $31,620,000 after acquiring an additional 64,579 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Halliburton by 121.7% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,300 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1.3% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 114,062 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 29.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,669,796,000 after buying an additional 12,006,012 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Halliburton by 22.5% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 582,351 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $18,263,000 after buying an additional 106,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

HAL stock opened at $37.89 on Thursday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.41.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 22.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.99.

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

