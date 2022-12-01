Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Position Decreased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,533 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth about $328,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 14.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 17.7% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.36.

Shares of HAS opened at $62.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.15 and a twelve month high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

