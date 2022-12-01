Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) VP Venkat Ishwar Sells 283 Shares

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) VP Venkat Ishwar sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $14,229.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,842 shares in the company, valued at $897,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Venkat Ishwar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Venkat Ishwar sold 24,893 shares of Haynes International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $1,249,379.67.

Shares of HAYN opened at $49.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $625.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Haynes International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $57.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYN. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Haynes International during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 23.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Haynes International in the first quarter worth $172,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haynes International in the first quarter worth $859,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAYN has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Haynes International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

