Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on January 13th

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 8.5 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.96. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,823.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,823.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,392. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 40,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

