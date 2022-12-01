Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Hormel Foods updated its FY23 guidance to $1.83-1.93 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.83-$1.93 EPS.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

HRL opened at $47.00 on Thursday. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.83%.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,636,000 after purchasing an additional 547,495 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,058,000 after purchasing an additional 54,512 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 958,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,402,000 after purchasing an additional 50,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

