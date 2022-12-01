Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $259.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $231.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $175.50 and a 1 year high of $260.02. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.53.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HII. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

