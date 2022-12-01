Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HII. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII stock opened at $231.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $175.50 and a 12-month high of $260.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.10). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $755,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.5% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

