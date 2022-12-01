Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XLI)

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 92,767 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 295% compared to the typical daily volume of 23,469 put options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 15,816 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLI opened at $101.72 on Thursday. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $107.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.17.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

