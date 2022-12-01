Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,242 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Invesco were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,318,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,266,000 after purchasing an additional 157,400 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Invesco by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 109,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Invesco by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 600,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after buying an additional 86,643 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Invesco by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Stock Up 1.4 %

Invesco stock opened at $19.11 on Thursday. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $25.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). Invesco had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IVZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Invesco Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.