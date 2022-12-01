Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,999 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 752% compared to the typical volume of 352 put options.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Price Performance

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust stock opened at $21.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.65. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $26.49.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 1,086.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 397.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Company Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

