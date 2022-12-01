Investors Buy High Volume of Victoria’s Secret & Co. Put Options (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,712 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 66% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,635 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VSCO shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.36.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 178.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $46.00 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $65.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.91.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

