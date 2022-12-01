Investors Purchase High Volume of UWM Call Options (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 38,607 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 583% compared to the average daily volume of 5,652 call options.

UWMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UWM from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group set a $4.00 price target on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of UWM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on UWM from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.64.

Shares of UWM stock opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. UWM has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $7.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $411.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in UWM by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

