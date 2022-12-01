Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,726 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 66.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 74,757,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,285,000 after buying an additional 29,927,640 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,696 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 398.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,427,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,178 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invitation Homes by 51.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,153,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

INVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $32.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.73 million. Analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.73%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

