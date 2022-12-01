IronNet Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:IRNT)

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 4,756 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 176% compared to the average daily volume of 1,726 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IronNet

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in IronNet by 70.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of IronNet during the second quarter worth $28,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IronNet during the first quarter worth $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of IronNet during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of IronNet during the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Get IronNet alerts:

IronNet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRNT opened at $0.44 on Thursday. IronNet has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IronNet ( NYSE:IRNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. IronNet had a negative net margin of 1,052.76% and a negative return on equity of 458.41%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IRNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered IronNet from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. BTIG Research lowered IronNet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

About IronNet

(Get Rating)

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. The company offers IronDefense, an advanced network detection and response solution that provides behavior-based and AI-driven analytics at the network level to detect anomalous activity at individual enterprises and prioritize the threats in its network; and IronDome, a threat-exchange solution that enables collective defense member enterprises to actively exchange individual anonymized cyber anomalies at machine speed in a community of public-private peers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IronNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IronNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.