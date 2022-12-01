iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Purchased by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 87,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $229,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the period.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $67.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.60. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $58.45 and a 12 month high of $79.08.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

