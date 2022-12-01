Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 186,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,153 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $33,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 2.1 %

JKHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.17.

JKHY opened at $189.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.50 and a 52 week high of $212.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.