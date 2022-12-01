Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $156.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.53. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $29,418.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,345.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $29,418.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,345.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $1,179,945.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,311 shares in the company, valued at $54,120,178.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,185 shares of company stock worth $8,523,904 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Further Reading

