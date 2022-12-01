Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.53) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.89.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average is $36.18. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.42. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $74.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $584,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,085. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

