John F. Terwilliger Sells 4,630 Shares of Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) CEO John F. Terwilliger sold 4,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $18,612.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 671,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,590.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Houston American Energy Stock Performance

HUSA stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 45.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $39.71 million, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.10. Houston American Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $16.61.

Get Houston American Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Houston American Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Houston American Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Houston American Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Houston American Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Houston American Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Houston American Energy by 167.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 20,056 shares during the last quarter. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houston American Energy Company Profile

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Houston American Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston American Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.