Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.
Kimco Realty Stock Performance
KIM stock opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIM. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 13,836.4% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.
Kimco Realty Company Profile
Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.
