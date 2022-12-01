Kinross Gold Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 44,312 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 301% compared to the typical volume of 11,041 call options.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:KGC opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinross Gold

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

