Korea Investment CORP Cuts Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after acquiring an additional 835,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Southern Copper by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after purchasing an additional 680,165 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 349.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 787,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,215,000 after purchasing an additional 611,955 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 722.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,044,000 after buying an additional 567,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 487.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 604,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,120,000 after buying an additional 501,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Southern Copper to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Grupo Santander upgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $61.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.51. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.06%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

