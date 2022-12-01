Korea Investment CORP Sells 82,988 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,988 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in KE were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in KE by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KE during the first quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in KE by 32.5% during the second quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd now owns 927,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,652,000 after purchasing an additional 227,700 shares during the period. Collaborative Holdings Management LP purchased a new stake in KE in the first quarter worth approximately $7,500,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in KE by 275.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 273,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 200,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

KE Price Performance

BEKE opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.64 and a beta of -2.10. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $24.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About KE

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

