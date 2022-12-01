Korea Investment CORP Trims Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 188,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the second quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth about $1,120,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.49 on Thursday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.024 per share. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $288,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.96.

Sirius XM Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.