Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.78 and last traded at $14.98. 15,437 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 879,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, CL King increased their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Krispy Kreme Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.61.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.50 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -199.97%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 1.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 41,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 1.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 6.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

