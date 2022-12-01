Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $63.45 and last traded at $63.45. 2,543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 102,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.02.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KRUS. Stephens initiated coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Kura Sushi USA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Kura Sushi USA to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average of $66.11.

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.55 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. Analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter worth approximately $26,080,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 80,772.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 228,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 227,778 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 619.5% in the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 115,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 99,126 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 42.0% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 335,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,482,000 after purchasing an additional 99,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 51.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 207,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 70,577 shares in the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

