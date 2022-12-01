LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) Director Buys $12,150.00 in Stock

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Rating) Director George Parmer bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $12,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,188.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

George Parmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, George Parmer bought 497 shares of LINKBANCORP stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,976.00.

LINKBANCORP Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of LNKB opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91. LINKBANCORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $13.10.

LINKBANCORP Announces Dividend

LINKBANCORP ( NASDAQ:LNKB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. LINKBANCORP had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $9.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. Research analysts predict that LINKBANCORP, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered LINKBANCORP to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LINKBANCORP in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on LINKBANCORP in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Trading of LINKBANCORP

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP in the third quarter valued at $6,934,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP in the third quarter valued at $3,341,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP in the third quarter valued at $3,090,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP in the third quarter valued at $1,953,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP in the third quarter valued at $1,722,000.

LINKBANCORP Company Profile

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, a full-service state chartered commercial bank in Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises small business, real estate, agricultural, home equity, consumer lending, commercial, municipal, term, lines of credit, auto, and home mortgage and construction loans.

