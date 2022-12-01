Lockheed Martin Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 29,613 call options on the company. This is an increase of 180% compared to the typical volume of 10,575 call options.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 94,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $485.19 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $328.20 and a fifty-two week high of $494.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.64.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.66 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 51.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.83.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.