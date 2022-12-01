LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,094 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $32,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 1,212.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Stryker by 720.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 41.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 532.4% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $233.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker to $230.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.74.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

