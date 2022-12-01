LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 408,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,483 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $28,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPA. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 249.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $79.06 on Thursday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $64.48 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average of $71.95.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

