LPL Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940,558 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 25,682 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $27,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $647,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 105,356 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 13,748 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 968 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.6% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 73,700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 154,728 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $7,696,000 after buying an additional 14,975 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCX opened at $39.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.20. The stock has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.95. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

