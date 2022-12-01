LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 291,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,110 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $34,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 319.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Prologis by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.39.

PLD stock opened at $117.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.50. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

