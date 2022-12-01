Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,473 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Manhattan Associates worth $11,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 80.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $125.94 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.02 and a 1-year high of $161.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56 and a beta of 1.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.06% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

