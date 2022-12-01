Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,050,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,209,296 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $203,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 46,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 481,406 shares of company stock valued at $15,004,236 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marathon Oil Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $30.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.47. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $33.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.91%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

