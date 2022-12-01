Mark Erlander Purchases 10,000 Shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Stock

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) CEO Mark Erlander acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $14,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,007.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cardiff Oncology Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $7.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 10,089.26% and a negative return on equity of 31.30%. Equities analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Cardiff Oncology

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRDF shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,942,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 186,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 77,131 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 727,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 236,158 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,589,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.