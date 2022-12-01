Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Masimo were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Masimo by 63.0% in the second quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 52,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 20,307 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in Masimo by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 23,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,104,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,052,000 after acquiring an additional 35,438 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Masimo by 65.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 247,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,342,000 after acquiring an additional 98,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Masimo in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Masimo

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,237.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,237.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 31,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.99 per share, with a total value of $3,966,936.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,932,074.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Masimo stock opened at $144.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.12. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $108.89 and a 12 month high of $299.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 0.87.

MASI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.29.

Masimo Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.