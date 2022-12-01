McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on January 9th

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 36 years. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a payout ratio of 50.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $85.18 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $107.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,152 shares of company stock worth $942,632. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKC. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

