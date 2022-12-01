Medical Properties Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 36,263 put options on the company. This is an increase of 42% compared to the average volume of 25,533 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MPW shares. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.77%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

