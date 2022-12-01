MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 120.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 127.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI opened at $930.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $888.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $838.89. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,365.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,317.00.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

