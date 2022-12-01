MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,425,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,611,000 after buying an additional 390,604 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,401,000 after purchasing an additional 421,186 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,658,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,687,000 after purchasing an additional 21,749 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,710,000 after purchasing an additional 104,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 935,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,091,000 after purchasing an additional 77,007 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,317.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $930.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,365.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $888.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $838.89.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

