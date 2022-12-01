Mid-America Apartment Communities’ (MAA) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial reissued their overweight rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.38 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.94 EPS.

MAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $197.31.

MAA stock opened at $164.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $141.13 and a one year high of $231.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $29,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

