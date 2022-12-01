MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,462,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.39% of MP Materials worth $78,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,580 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,661,000 after acquiring an additional 838,085 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,936,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 655,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,557,000 after acquiring an additional 383,788 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MP opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average is $33.17. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $60.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 17.33, a current ratio of 18.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 146,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $4,707,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,159,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,142,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $534,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,707.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 146,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $4,707,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,159,250 shares in the company, valued at $37,142,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 313,924 shares of company stock worth $10,238,467 in the last 90 days. 41.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of MP Materials to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MP Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.39.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

