Natixis Acquires 77,387 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Natixis boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,387 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.05% of Shaw Communications worth $7,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Shaw Communications by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Shares of SJR stock opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.54. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average of $26.73.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

