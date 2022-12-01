Natixis Boosts Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Natixis boosted its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 746.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 417,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,619 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.06% of AES worth $8,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AES by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of AES by 16.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,885,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,669,511,000 after buying an additional 9,070,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,662,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,097,717,000 after acquiring an additional 832,736 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AES by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,687,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in AES by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,324,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $857,435,000 after acquiring an additional 102,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AES shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AES in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AES has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of AES stock opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $29.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of -61.53, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -134.04%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

