Natixis Boosts Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Natixis raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 2,114.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 194,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,330 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $6,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 13,891 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at $4,084,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 301.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 187,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after buying an additional 140,666 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

In other news, President and CEO ZEITZ JOCHEN bought 25,750 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.94 per share, with a total value of $1,002,705.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 508,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,815,397.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:HOG opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup set a $49.00 target price on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.88.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.