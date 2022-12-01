Natixis Cuts Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Natixis lessened its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,356 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Hershey were worth $7,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in Hershey by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Hershey by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Hershey by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.00.

HSY stock opened at $235.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $175.08 and a 1 year high of $241.45.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,574 shares of company stock worth $12,446,698. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

