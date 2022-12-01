Natixis Has $5.92 Million Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Natixis lifted its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,340 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.08% of Dropbox worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DBX. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Dropbox by 47.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 550,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 176,170 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in Dropbox during the second quarter worth about $1,580,000. Seeyond grew its holdings in Dropbox by 53.3% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 152,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 52,867 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in Dropbox during the second quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Dropbox by 36.8% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 414,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 111,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 5,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $114,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 503,787 shares in the company, valued at $11,521,608.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $5,602,437.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,022,891 shares in the company, valued at $184,337,663.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $114,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 503,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,521,608.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 528,260 shares of company stock worth $11,196,442. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ DBX opened at $23.56 on Thursday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average of $21.87. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.80.
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.
