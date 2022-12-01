Natixis Has $6.06 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Natixis grew its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,467 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in VICI Properties were worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 16.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 92.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 15.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE VICI opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.84. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.80%.

Several research firms have commented on VICI. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

VICI Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.