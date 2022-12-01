Natixis Has $6.20 Million Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Natixis lessened its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 47,415 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.13% of Rogers worth $6,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Rogers by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Rogers by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Rogers by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Rogers by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ROG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Rogers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $109.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.66 and a 200-day moving average of $233.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $98.45 and a 12 month high of $274.51.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Owens bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

