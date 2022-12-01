Natixis Has $8.50 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Natixis boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,752 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,435 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 365.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,642,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,159,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,434,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,589,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income Announces Dividend

O opened at $63.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 58.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently declared a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.50%.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.